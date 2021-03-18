There is another angel around the throne as J. Russel Kreider, 92, of Brethren Village and formerly of Quarryville and Lampeter, entered into rest on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at Brethren Village. Born in Lancaster County, he was the son of the late John E. and Violetta (Ruhl) Kreider. He was married to the late Mary Good Kreider for over 65 years at the time of her passing in 2016.
Russ was an active member of Lampeter Church of the Brethren. He had farmed in Quarryville for many years and went on to work as a welder for Herr and Sacco Industrial. After retirement, he operated Kreider Mowing Service and also maintained the athletic fields at Lampeter-Strasburg High School. Russ was an avid Phillies fan and enjoyed hunting, playing pinochle and spending time with his grandchildren.
He is survived by 4 children: Erla Mae Frederick of Lock Haven; Mary Lou Ruth (Gary) of Manheim; Larry Good Kreider (Donna) of Quarryville; Terry Lee Kreider (Mary) of Lancaster; 9 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren and one on the way; and 2 brothers, J. Donald and Glenn R. Kreider. He was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Ginger Kreider and siblings, Clair and Lester Kreider and Jane Good.
Services and interment will be at the discretion of the family.
Kindly omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to the Lampeter Church of the Brethren Building Fund, 1900 Lampeter Rd., Lancaster, PA 17602 or to Hospice and Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604. Online guestbook at:
