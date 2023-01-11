J. Roger Drolet, 92, formerly a resident of Millersville, passed away on Thursday, January 5, 2023 at Providence Place of Lancaster. Born in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, he was the son of the late Joseph and Alexina (Taillon) Drolet, and the beloved husband of the late Patsy P. (Platt) Drolet, sharing 67 years of marriage at the time of her passing in June, 2019.
Following high school, Roger served with the U.S. Army for 7 years during the Korean conflict as a Medical Corpsman. It was at a USO dance that he met his future wife, Patsy. For more than 36 years, he worked for the Sensenich Corp. in Lititz. Roger and Patsy were well known in the Adamstown area where they operated an antiques and collectibles booth for many years.
Roger is survived by his children, Donald Drolet and his wife Sue Palmisano of Pittsburgh, and Sue Drolet of Lancaster. He was the beloved grandfather of Sarah Sedano of Lancaster, and Anna Basom of Carlisle. Also surviving are great-grandchildren, Bella, Sofia, Gabby, Erin, Adrian, Xsavior, Zander and Zayden.
Family and friends are invited to attend funeral services which will be held at 2 PM on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 441 North George Street, Millersville, PA 17551, where a viewing will be begin at 1 PM. Interment will follow at Millersville Mennonite Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Roger's memory may be made to Grane Hospice, 1010 Plymouth Road, Suite D, York, PA 17402. For online condolences visit SnyderFuneralHome.com