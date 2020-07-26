J. Robert "Bob" Heckman, 82, passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at the Glen at Willow Valley. He was the husband of Kathy A. (Snyder) Heckman, with whom he shared 38 years of marriage this past June 18th. Born in Waynesboro, he was the son of the late Benjamin F. and Pearl Brill Heckman.
Bob was a professor at Elizabethtown College, teaching genetics and biology for his 38-year tenure there. He truly loved to teach; it was not a career, it was a passion for him. Upon his retirement, he was awarded the distinguished rank of Professor Emeritus. He earned his BS from Elizabethtown College, his MEd from Millersville University, and his PhD from Penn State University.
Bob was an active member of the Elizabethtown Church of the Brethren, where he lent his cooking talents for the church's Love Feast and other events. He was also a member of Masonic Lodge 648 of Elizabethtown. Bob was an avid reader, talented woodworker and builder, and enjoyed hunting and cooking. He was also an enthusiastic Penn State football fan.
In addition to his wife, Kathy, he is survived by his sister, Rosalie Custer of Lititz, his daughter, Susan Kolb married to Matthew of Mountville, his son, Benjamin Heckman of Brattleboro, VT, his step-son, Jason Webster married to Anna of Tucson, AZ, his step-son, Joel Webster of Tucson, AZ, his grandchildren, Chloe Haldeman, Noah Haldeman, and Clara Lumenello, and his step-granddaughter Juliette Webster.
There will be a graveside service for family only. A memorial service will be live-streamed on Thursday, July 30 at 2 PM at www.youtube.com/c/ElizabethtownChurchoftheBrethren.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Bob's memory to Elizabethtown College, Development Office, One Alpha Drive, Elizabethtown, PA 17022 or Elizabethtown Church of the Brethren, 777 S. Mount Joy St., Elizabethtown, PA 17022. To send a condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com