J. Robert “Abe” Miller, 94, of 8 S. Peach St., Mount Carmel, passed away Sunday, December 26, 2021.
Abe was born in Gap, PA on April 9, 1927 to the late Edwin and Florence (Deim) Miller. He would later marry the late Alta M. Hoover and spend 66 years together. Abe was a lifetime member of the Limeville Church. He was also a member of the Masons, Shriners, Lions Club, and numerous other organizations.
Abe also would serve in the Army during the Korean War. He later became a carpenter.
Abe is survived by James R Miller, Jr. and his wife Patti of Mount Carmel, Margery Smoker and her husband Terry of Paradise, Sharon McCarty of Lancaster, and Amy Popp and her husband Justin of Wrightsville; as well as five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents and wife, Abe was preceded in death by nine siblings.
Funeral services will be held on January 22, 2022 at 11:00 am at the Limeville Church in Gap, PA with Reverend Dan Hall and Reverend James Brashear officiating. Arrangements are being cared for by Farrow-C.J. Lucas Funeral and Cremation Service, 240 W. Chestnut Street, Shamokin, Lori Ann Campbell, Supervisor. To send condolences to the family please visit
