J. Richard Shaub, 84 of Lititz, passed away at Lancashire Hall on Monday, December 14, 2020. Dick was born and raised in Manheim to the late Frank P. and Irene Frey Shaub.
He graduated from Manheim Central High School and became part owner of Lancaster County Upholstery and then Lancaster Interiors. Later in life he was employed by Manheim Auto Auction. Dick was still upholstering furniture for clients out of his garage this past summer.
Dick was a faithful member of Zion Lutheran Church in Manheim, and often attended a second Sunday morning service with Robin and Holly at Neffsville Mennonite Church. He loved to drive and visit local family and friends, accumulating 25,000 miles per year on his car.
Dick is survived by his son Robin Shaub, husband of Holly (Nolt) and his daughter Dawn, wife of Jere Long, both of Lancaster; five grandchildren: Brittany, wife of Shane Eisenberger, Kierstin Long and Hector DeJesus, Erika, wife of Steven Arena, Michael Shaub and Anna Sule, and Joshua Shaub and Mekenzie Lodahl; four great-grandchildren; and his brothers Donald Shaub, husband of Pat, and Frank Shaub, husband of Nancy. Dick was preceded in death by his sister Joyce, wife of David Derstler.
Private interment will take place in Manheim Fairview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a memorial contribution to Zion Lutheran Church, 2 Hazel Street, Manheim, PA 17545.
