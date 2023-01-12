J. Richard Nissley, 83, of Manor Township, passed away on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at home. He was the husband of Juanita Jean Bleacher Nissley with whom he would have celebrated their 64th wedding anniversary on March 28, 2023. He was born in Columbia, son of the late Russell K. and Mary McMullen Nissley.
He worked as a machinist for Alcoa and retired from Precision Form, Lititz. He was a member of Millersville Community Church and enjoyed NASCAR.
He is survived by two daughters: Dorinda S. (Joseph) Howard and Katrina S. Hogg, all of Manor Township. Three grandchildren: Serena, Matthew and Dorian. Five great-grandchildren. One brother: David (Sue) Nissley, Manor Township. He was preceded in death by one brother: Thomas J. Nissley.
The Funeral Service will be held at Millersville Community Church, 121 North George Street, Millersville on Sunday, January 15, 2023 at 3:00 P.M. with Pastor Kerry Leeper, officiating. Interment in the adjoining church cemetery. Friends may call at the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 114 West Main Street, Mountville on Saturday, from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. and also at the church on Sunday from 2:00 P.M. to 3:00 P.M.
Flowers will be accepted or memorial contributions may be made in his memory to: the Pennsylvania SPCA, 848 South Prince Street, Lancaster, PA 17603. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
