J. Richard Myer of Manheim, passed from this life on October 29, 2019, one day before his 87th birthday. He was born on October 30, 1932 to Jacob and Luella Wenger Myer. For over forty years he operated Myer's Gas, the propane gas business started by his parents. He was the husband of the late Martha E. Shirk Myer who died in 2003.
Richard was involved in starting several other businesses including Mark 7 Seafood and The Egg Basket. During his life he enjoyed traveling, deep-sea fishing, gardening, making music, and flying his airplane. He enjoyed his family and had a passion for studying God's Word, longing to see the fulfillment of God's promises.
Surviving are three daughters: Grace Meyers (husband, Larry) of St. Thomas, PA., Susan McGlothin (husband, Daniel) of St. Thomas, PA., and Rachel Bowman (husband, Jay) of Manheim, PA., fifteen grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren, and a sister Lois Trostle of Oakland, CA. Preceding him in death is a son Joseph, and an older brother Glenn Harold Myer.
The family invites you to join them in a worship service of scripture and song "Remembering Richard" at the Manheim Brethren in Christ Church, 54 North Penryn Road, Manheim, on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at 10:00 AM. Friends may visit with the family at the Manheim Brethren In Christ Church on Monday evening from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM with additional visitation on Tuesday morning from 9:00 AM until the time of the service. Interment will be in Graybill's Brethren Cemetery, Elm. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com