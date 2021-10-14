J. Richard “Dick” Witmer, 75, of Manheim, PA, went home to be with his Lord and Savior whom he loved and served on Monday evening, October 11, 2021 at Lancaster General Hospital following a brief illness. Born in Rapho Twp., he was the son of the late Paul M. and Mabel K. Myers Witmer. He was married to Nancy J. (Myer) Witmer with whom he shared 55 years of marriage. They loved traveling together and visited most of the 50 United States. They also enjoyed exploring the mountains and trails of Pennsylvania.
Dick attended Hernley Mennonite Church his entire life and was an active and faithful member. He served the church in numerous capacities including as Elder, song leader, and adult Sunday school teacher. As a young man, he volunteered two years in 1-W service in Boston. In 1971, Dick realized his dream by starting his own business. Fifty years later, Witmer Automotive Service is still serving the Manheim and surrounding communities.
Dick remained fit by walking at least 12,000 steps per day. He and Nancy could often be found hiking the local rail trail. He also loved to garden and every year planted far too many tomato plants! He also restored three antique Oliver tractors and found great joy in taking part in antique tractor pulling events. His three shelves of trophies attest to his tractor pulling prowess.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sons, Richard, Jr., husband of Jennifer M. Lehman Witmer, of Manheim and Steven, husband of Beth Bechtold Witmer, of Garland, TX; five grandchildren, Sarah Giangiobbe (Joseph, II), Joshua Witmer (Ellie), Emily Witmer, Laith Witmer, and Timothy Witmer; two great grandsons; a great granddaughter to be born in January; six sisters, Mary Ellen Witmer of East Petersburg, Jean Stauffer (Richard), State College, Doris Fahnestock (Dale), Lancaster, Barbara Brubaker (John), Buhl, ID, Elizabeth Kepnes (Scott), Merrimack, NH, and Rose Wichterman (Robert), Powder Springs, GA; and six step brothers. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his step mother, Mary Zimmerman Witmer, and a sister, Janet Peifer.
A funeral service will be held on Sunday afternoon, October 17, 2021 at 2:30 PM at Chiques Church, 4045 Sunnyside Road, Manheim, PA. Interment will follow in Hernley Mennonite Cemetery. The family will receive guests during a public viewing on Sunday afternoon from 1:00 PM until the time of the service. To express a condolence with the family or to watch a webcast of the service beginning Monday, visit www.spencefuneralservices.com.
A living tribute »