J. Richard "Dick" Garman, 83, of Lititz, died unexpectedly of natural causes on Thursday, March 9, 2023 at the Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Halfville, he was the son of Anna Mae Hershey Garman of Manheim, and the late Martin B. Garman. Dick was the loving husband of Betty M. Kaylor Garman, and they observed their 62nd wedding anniversary in October of last year. Since 1969 Dick was the owner and operator of Kaylor's Garage, Manheim. He also had his auto dealers license where he helped to purchase and sell select automobiles for local customers. Dick was involved with the auto industry for over 50 years. He also was the owner and operator of the Bahn Fuel Oil Company.
Dick was a former member of St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, Penryn; where he actively served on church council, property committee, and choir. Currently Dick was active at Salem Lutheran Church of Kissel Hill, Lititz. Dick was a life member of Penryn Fire Company, and had memberships with the former Penn-Elm Area Lions Club, Manheim Masonic Lodge, Lititz Garden Club, and Lanco Micro Midget Race Club; where he raced in his younger years. His interests included: snowmobiles, NASCAR racing, rooting for both Dale Earnhardt and Dale Earnhardt, Jr. and spending time in the Poconos at Arrowhead Lakes. Dick was a trusted friend and businessman, and treated his customers as family. He had a deep passion for his family and was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather.
Surviving in addition to his wife Betty, and mother Anna Mae; are two sons: J. Douglas Garman companion of Kathy Wood of Manheim, Scott R. husband of Sheri Garman of Lititz, a daughter, Lisa K. wife of Keith Rothermel of Lititz, five grandchildren: Dan Garman (Jody), Ashlee Woolley (Andy), Bradlee Garman, Megan Fischer (Andrew), Meredith Rothermel, and three great grandchildren: Aaron Garman, Alexandra Garman, Daxton Woolley. Preceding him in death is a brother, Roy D. Garman.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Dick's funeral service from Salem Lutheran Church of Kissel Hill, 26 Owl Hill Road, Lititz, on Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 2:30 PM. There will be a viewing at the church on Sunday afternoon from 1:00 PM until the time of the service. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Dick's memory to: Salem Lutheran Church of Kissel Hill, 26 Owl Hill Road, Lititz, PA 17543, or Camp Kirchenwald, P. O. Box 459, Arendtsville, PA 17303. To send the family online condolences, please visit, www.BuchFuneral.com