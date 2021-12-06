J. Richard Boll, 88, of Richland, PA, formerly of Manheim, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday evening, December 4, 2021 at Richland Christian Home following a period of declining health. Born in Penn Twp., Lancaster County, he was the son of the late Joseph W. and Ruth Ebersole Boll. He was the husband of Esther Longenecker Boll for 66 years on January 15.
Richard was dedicated to his church and was a faithful member of New Haven Mennonite Church in Lititz. He had a heart for missions and served at 6th Street Mission in Philadelphia for seven years. He is the last of the founders of Mid-Atlantic Mennonite Fellowship. He loved his family and others.
In addition to operating a dairy farm in the Lititz area and being a self-employed excavator, he was employed by Zeiset Equipment.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by five children, Randy, husband of Rose Stauffer Boll, of Manheim, Thomas, husband of Deborah Garman Boll, of Denver, Lisa, wife of Lynn Horst, of Memphis, MO, Robert, husband of Miraflor Llenos Boll, of Lititz, and Grace, wife of Glenn Martin, of East Earl; a son-in-law, James Parish, husband of the late Audrey Boll Parish, of Lititz; 18 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; and five siblings, Orpha, wife of the late Joseph Wadel, Kippen, ON, Mervin, husband of Pauline Weaver Boll, of Manheim, Daniel, husband of Dorothy Ebersole Boll, of Millmont, Mary Jane, wife of Samuel Metzler, of Peach Bottom, and Alta Mae, wife of the late Lehman Metzler, of Willow Street. He was also preceded in death by a grandson, Ryan Boll; and a sister, Miriam, wife of the late Harry Metzler.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, December 10, 2021 at 10:00 AM at New Haven Mennonite Church, 230 Crest Road, Lititz, PA with Amos Hurst, Barry Zeiset, Marvin Zeiset, and Jeremy Martin officiating. Interment will be in the adjoining cemetery. The family will receive guests during a public viewing at the church on Thursday from 2-4:00 PM and 6-8:00 PM and on Friday morning from 9:00 AM until the time of the service. Please omit flowers. If desired, contributions may be made to Mid-Atlantic Mission Board, 187 North Windy Mansion Road, Reinholds, PA 17569. To watch a webcast of the service beginning Friday afternoon or to express a condolence with the family, visit www.spencefuneralservices.com.
