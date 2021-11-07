J. Ray Kauffman, Jr., 59, of Washington Boro, passed away bravely from this life into eternal life on Thursday, November 4, 2021. He was the husband of Dawn M. Conant Kauffman, with whom they would have celebrated their 41st wedding anniversary on December 7, 2021. He was born in Lancaster, son of the late J. Ray Kauffman, Sr. and Ginger L. Echternach Ditzel. He worked for Groff’s in Willow Street for many years. As an active member of Columbia Christian Fellowship, he served as the main greeter and a mentor to Manos House clients. He was an avid hunter, trapper, and fisherman and he loved going to their cabin in Snyder County. He adored his family and especially loved his grandchildren. He was always in awe of God's creation.
Surviving in addition to his wife, four daughters: Amy L. (Hans) Groff; Jennifer L. Kauffman; Rachel M. (Andrew L.) Welk; and Tiffany A. (Brandon D.) Roth. Fourteen grandchildren, with one on the way. One brother: Eugene C. Kauffman. He was preceded in death by one brother: Rodney A. Kauffman.
The Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Columbia/Mountville. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
A living tribute »