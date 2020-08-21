J. Quentin Buckwalter, Jr.

J. Quentin "Quinny" Buckwalter, Jr., 92 of Manheim passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, August 18, 2020. Born in Neffsville, he was the son of the late J. Quentin, Sr. and Alta McDonald Buckwalter. He was the loving husband of the late Geraldine J. Weaver Buckwalter who died in 2017. A lifelong farmer, Quinny owned and operated his farm in Rapho Township. He was a member of East Fairview Church of the Brethren, Manheim. In his younger years, he had the experience of being a seagoing cowboy and delivered livestock to war-devastated countries for the Heifer Project. An avid hunter and fisherman, Quinny also enjoyed woodworking and he loved to spend time with his family.
Surviving are three sons: Ken Buckwalter of Mackay, Idaho, Robert husband of Brenda Kreider Buckwalter and Jeffrey husband of Peggy Roth Buckwalter both of Manheim, 10 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, and six siblings: Wilbur Buckwalter of Centerville, Harold husband of Dolores Buckwalter of Lititz, Fran wife of Roy Sauder of Mount Joy, Mary Lou wife of Merv Sauder of Manheim, Eugene husband of Mary Ellen Buckwalter of East Petersburg and Sue wife of Marlin Cassel of Manheim. He was preceded in death by a son, J. Quentin Buckwalter III and a brother, John Buckwalter.
Funeral services are private and at the convenience of the family. Interment in East Fairview Brethren Cemetery, Manheim. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Quinny's memory to Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com