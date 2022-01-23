J. Paula Souders, 56, of Mountville, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at Hospice & Community Care, Inpatient Center after a 2-year battle with cancer. Paula was the daughter of the late Thomas J. Souders and Anne Louise (Painter) Souders of Lancaster, PA.
Paula was a 1983 graduate of Lancaster Catholic High School, where she was an avid basketball player and a member of the drill team. After high school, Paula relocated to Texas, and graduated with a bachelor’s degree from The University of Texas-Arlington where she was a member of the Alpha Chi Omega Sorority.
She was most recently employed with BAE Systems in York, as a Production Planner. Prior to that, she was employed by Peterbilt Trucking and Brentwood Industries. Paula was also a top sales representative for many years with Party Lite Candles, where she loved connecting with her customers and always knew how to “light up” a candle show.
Paula was an active member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. Here she participated in the Community Kitchen Committee, which provided meals to those in need. Her hobbies all revolved around service to others.
Surviving in addition to her mother, Louise are her siblings, Tom Souders (Michele), Kathy Eby (Mike), Cindy Villalpando (Dave), Annette Martin (Dave), Steve Souders (Karen), Beth Formento (Alex), Rick Souders (Terri).
Although she had no children of her own, Paula was dedicated to her nieces and nephews and their children. They include: Monica Koehler (Nick), Samantha Souders, Jonathan Souders, Krista Eby, Tom Eby (Rachelle), Natalie Villalpando, Vinnie Villalpando, Shane Villalpando, Jessica Duvall (Rob), Valerie McCord (Dan), Erika McLaughlin (Mike), Michael Formento (Sarah), Kersten Formento, Juliann Krause (Austin), Kelsey Colosi (Marco), Kevin Souders and Ross Souders.
Great Nieces and Nephews include: Collins Koehler, Aiden and Wyatt Eby, James and Brooke Eby, Bryce and Delaney Duvall, Mackenna and Rylin McCord, Carter and Kinsley McLaughlin, Benjamin and Alexander Formento, and Lucas Krause. She was preceded in death by her father, Thomas J. Souders, and her maternal grandmother, Angelina Painter.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11am on Friday, January 28, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 440 St. Joseph St., Lancaster, PA 17603. Family and friends with be received for visitation at the church, from 9:30am-11am Friday. Interment will follow at St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery Bausman, PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Paula’s memory may be made to Hospice & Community Care, PO BOX 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125, hospiceandcommunitycare.org, or St. Joseph Catholic Church Restoration Fund at the above address.
