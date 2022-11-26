J. Paul Stokes, Jr., 93 of Lebanon, formerly of Pequea and Millersville passed away at home Thanksgiving morning, November 24, 2022. Born in Marticville on April 25, 1929, he was the son of the late J. Paul, Sr. and Anna M. Witmer Stokes. He was the husband of Clara "Cackie" M. Erb Stokes who preceded him in death.
Paul was deaf from birth but truly enjoyed life and being around people. He was a happy go lucky man who always had a smile on his face. He was a member of Mt. Nebo UM Church for over 90 years, currently he was attending Mt. Wilson Church of the Brethren with his son and daughter-in-law. Paul and Cackie attended Rawlinsville Camp Meeting for years, where he enjoyed flipping burgers for the snack bar.
He was an avid bowler, once bowling a 298 game and played baseball for the Mt. Nebo UM Church team as a pitcher. He enjoyed the Phillies and Eagles, watching this past year's World Series cheering on his team. He enjoyed hunting and later in life going to car shows. Paul and Cackie enjoyed traveling with his sister, Evelyn and husband.
Paul was a butcher for over 80 years, beginning with his grandfather in Mt. Nebo when it was called J.R. Stokes and Son, later it became known as J.P. Stokes and Son, when it was Paul and his dad. After closing in 1961, he worked for Hollinger's Meat Market in Lancaster. He then worked for Musser's Market at the Buck for many years and then finally retiring from Hess's Butcher Shop in Willow Street in 2016, when he moved to Lebanon.
Paul is survived by his son, Stephen P., husband of Charlene A. Stokes of Lebanon; his daughters, Sandy L., wife of Ronald Harris of Pequea and Susan M. Nuss of New Mexico; grandchildren, Jennifer, Jacob, Michael, Paulie, Ashley and Scott; 10 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Evelyn Miller of Effort, PA. Paul was preceded in death by his son, Scott A. Stokes.
Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Paul's funeral service on Friday, December 2, 2022 at 11AM from the Mt. Wilson Church of the Brethren, 1261 Mt. Wilson Road, Lebanon with Pastor John Hostetter officiating. Friends will be received at the church on Friday from 10 to 11AM. Interment will be held in the Mt. Nebo UM Church Cemetery. Please omit flowers, memorial remembrances may be made to Kindred Hospice, 205 Grandview Avenue, Unit 304, Camp Hill, PA 17011. For other information, please call 717-393-1776 or to submit an online condolence visit www.melaniebscheidfh.com.
