J. Newlin "Newt" Groff, 94, of Manor Township, passed away on November 27, 2020 at Hospice & Community Care surrounded by family. He was born on the family farm in Manor Township and was the son of the late Amos M. and Ella (Gerlach) Groff.
Newt was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Ruth E. (Brenner) Groff, in 2012.
Newt worked on his father's dairy farm until 1972. From 1972 to 1991 he worked in the Lancaster Township Maintenance Department.
He graduated from Manor High School in 1944. Newt was a lifelong member of Green Hill UMC in Conestoga. He was also a member of the Lancaster County Post Card Club, Lancaster Historical Society, Conestoga Historical Society, and the Central Manor Camp Meeting Association. Newt enjoyed gardening vegetables, helping local farmers, and spending time with his family. He was well known for his garden vegetable stand on the corner of Charlestown and Donerville Roads that pulled a loyal following for over 40 years, and his great sense of humor. He also enjoyed visiting sales and auctions collecting rare items, and received many blue ribbons at the Lampeter Fair.
He is survived by two daughters, R. Diane Lausman, of Lancaster, Karen L. Halstead, wife of Edward A., of Manheim, a son Jeffrey N. Groff, husband of Christine, of Cambridge Springs, PA, two grandchildren, Andrea M. Stauffer, wife of Joseph, of Manheim, Alison M. Halstead, fiancée of Corey Gill, of Manheim, two great-grandsons, Weston and Brycen Stauffer. He is also survived by a sister, Pauline Gerhart, of St. Anne's Home. He was preceded in death by a brother Wilmer G. Groff.
All are invited to attend a Graveside Service on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 2PM at Millersville Mennonite Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Green Hill UMC, 5801 River Rd., Conestoga, PA 17516.
While attending the graveside service, the CDC guidelines will be followed.
