J. Miriam Gibble, 87, of Mount Joy, passed away on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Masonic Village, Elizabethtown. Born in Mount Joy, she was the daughter of the late John R. and Mary (Rinehart) Fitzkee. Miriam was the wife of the late Ralph E. Gibble, who passed away on June 5, 2015.
Miriam was a graduate of the former Mount Joy High School class of 1951. She worked at the Kid's Korner Day Care in Mount Joy for many years. Miriam was a member of St. Mark's United Methodist Church in Mount Joy, where she taught Sunday School, served as president of the Christian Women's Society, and joined the Dorcas Society to provide food and clothing for the poor. An energetic advocate and volunteer of the Girl Scouts of America, Miriam was troop leader with the Mount Joy, Penn Laurel Girl Scouts. During her years of service, she led groups of girls on many trips, including a trip to Europe and camping excursions to Furnace Hills. She attended many of the large National Girl Scout Council gatherings and sporting events, which fulfilled her life. Miriam refereed many high school field hockey games. As a volunteer, she supported Helping Services in Mount Joy. She enjoyed playing the piano, cards, and tennis.
Miriam is survived by three children, Elizabeth Anne Liggins of Mount Joy, Richard A. Gibble, husband of Brenda of Rheems, and John A. Gibble, husband of Kimberly of Duncannon; five grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her seven siblings.
The Gibble family would like to thank the Masonic Villages for the outstanding care they have provided Miriam over the year.
A memorial service honoring Miriam's life will be held at the Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 16 East Main Street, Mount Joy on Thursday, December 17, 2020, at 11 AM. Family and friends will be received at the funeral home before the service from 10 AM to 11 AM. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Masonic Village Hospice, 98 Masonic Dr., Suite 101, Elizabethtown, PA 17022. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com