J. Milton Byers (Milt) 99, of Woodcrest Villa, Lancaster went home to be with his Savior Tuesday, June 15. He was a loving and devoted husband to his wife Dorothy of seventy years until her passing in 2015. Milt was born in Guilford Township, Franklin County, PA. He was the son of the late Ezra and Martha (Hess) Byers.
Milt was a member of Crossroads BIC Church, Mount Joy and previous member of Pequea BIC Church, Lancaster. He served on many church related boards and committees. Milt was an active member of Gideon's International, Lancaster Southeast Camp for many years.
Milt graduated from Manor High School, Millersville in 1941. He was a builder contractor, owner of Jacob B. Habecker Inc. He enjoyed helping his family with their home remodeling projects. He traveled on short-term mission trips, helping to build churches in Venezuela and Honduras. After retirement he drove cars for Manheim Auto Auction, delivered Meals on Wheels and made furniture in his workshop. At Woodcrest Villa he enjoyed playing shuffleboard, participating in the annual Lancaster County Senior Games and building 3D puzzles.
Milt is survived by two daughters, Sue wife of Wayne Kreider, Mountville, Carol wife of John Summers, New Providence; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; a sister, Eva Martin of Mechanicsburg. Preceding him in death a brother, Laban Byers.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a memorial service honoring Milt's life on June 26, 10:30 am at Gamber Auditorium, Woodcrest Villa, 2001 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Gideon's International, Lancaster South Camp, PO Box 366, Willow Street, PA 17584-0366. To send an online condolence, please visit: www.sheetzfuneralhome.com