J. Mervin Weiler, 90, of Morgantown, was welcomed to his eternal home on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at his home. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Edith V. (Martin) Weiler.
Born in Morgantown, he was the son of the late Jacob B. and Mabel G. (Good) Weiler.
Mervin was a farmer, worked at C. U. Stoltzfus Mfg., at Tel Hai Retirement Community, and was a member of the White Deer Hunting Camp. He was a member of Churchtown Mennonite Church. He also volunteered much of his time to Morgantown ReUzit Shoppe.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by four children: Dale married to Mary (Sweigart) Weiler, East Earl, Don married to Phyllis (Weaver) Weiler, Morgantown, Dean married to Kathy (Burkhart) Weiler, Morgantown, and Darlene married to Ben Martin, Lancaster, 14 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren and a sister, Ruth W. Stoltzfus, Honey Brook.
He was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Jessica Martin, and three siblings: Warren Weiler, Esther Overgaard, and Ralph Weiler.
A memorial service will be held at Churchtown Mennonite Church, 2327 Main St., Narvon, on Friday, September 2, 2022, at 11 a.m. with Kenny Horst, Randy Brubacher, Brent Martin, and Douglas Zeiset officiating. Interment will be private at Goodville Mennonite Cemetery. A visitation will be held at the church on Thursday, September 1, 2022, from 6 8 p.m. and on Friday from 10 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Hospice & Community Care, P. O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604 or Christian Aid Ministries, P. O. Box 360, Berlin, OH 44610. The Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.groffeckenroth.com.