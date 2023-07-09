J. Mark Hoober, 64, of Ephrata, PA, died on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at home. Born on October 9, 1958 in Lancaster and raised in Morgantown, he was the son of the late Rodney R. Hoober, DDS and Grace (Emerich) Hoober, Leesport.
He graduated from Twin Valley High School in 1976 and Oral Roberts University in 1980. He obtained his Master's of Business Administration from Oral Roberts University in 1982.
Growing up, Mark participated in Boy Scouts, church activities and community service. He also enjoyed fishing and hunting, often with his dad and nana. As an adult, Mark loved spending time with his dad watching the Eagles play, and engaged in a lot of political reading and conversations. Mark was an avid journal writer, and could often be found with a Bible, notebook and pen in hand, next to the fireplace, especially at the family cottage. A lifelong Christian, his faith was very important to him. Mark was a loving and caring friend, who also invested significantly in the lives of a couple young men. He often went out of his way to help someone in need, even at the expense of himself. Mark enjoyed grilling for his family and friends, as well as making them laugh (and groan) with his puns. He had several beloved pets, but Princess was his longest and most faithful companion.
A self-employed contractor, Mark was passionate about historic renovations and using materials true to the time period for which the building originated. He had a keen eye for detail, and wasn't afraid to tackle complex jobs.
Surviving are his mother, Grace E. Hoober of Leesport; Cynthia, married to Michael Santiago of King of Prussia; Elizabeth Hoober of Morgantown; and Allison, married to Michael Ponsell, of Morgantown; a nephew, Emmett, and a niece, Aila.
Preceding him in death was his father, Rodney R. Hoober, DDS.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 15, 2023 at 2 p.m. at Threshold Church, 2823 Columbia Avenue, Lancaster, PA. (The sign out front of the church says Living Hope Community Church.) Pastor Jeremy Eshleman will be officiating. There will be a time for gathering and small refreshments after the service.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Threshold Church, Living Hope Community Church Building, 2823 Columbia Ave., Lancaster, PA 17603 or to Hope Rescue Mission, 645 North Sixth Street, Reading, PA 19601.
Groff High Funeral Home in New Holland is entrusted with the funeral arrangements.