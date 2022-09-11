J. Lowell Forney, 90, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 7, at Oak Leaf Manor North, Landisville.
He was born in Warwick Township on June 3, 1932, to the late Norman and Anna (Hertzog) Forney. He was the husband of V. Marlene (Rudy) Forney who died in March 2018, following 63 years of marriage.
Lowell grew up and worked on the family farm and for neighboring farmers. He graduated in 1950 from Rothsville High School. He held various jobs with Graybill Dairy, Holsum Bakery, Ammon K. Graybill Real Estate and EMM. He owned the Warwick Realty Company, Lititz, and was also a self-employed truck driver. He was last employed by Astro Machines, Ephrata.
He was a Justice of the Peace for three years and a longtime member of the Warwick Twp. Lions Club and served on the Warwick Twp. Republican Committee having voted in every election for over 50 years. He was recognized by the Hemophilia Foundation for his many years of donating blood. Prior to his decline in health, Lowell enjoyed golfing, swimming, and hosting pool parties for friends and especially his family. He was a follower of Penn State football.
He was a lifetime member of Middle Creek Church having sung in the Men's Quartet and Mixed Chorus and enjoyed going on and supporting mission trips through the church.
Lowell is survived by his children, Linda, wife of Barry Christ of Ephrata, Jane, wife of Nelson Stoner, Christine Reilly, and Randall, husband of Kathy Jo (Kurtz), all of Lititz; 13 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings, Melvin (Barbara) of Delmar, DE, Verna Ann (Chet) Rose of Palmyra, Carolyn (late Galen) Crouse of Ephrata, Laura (Everett) Balmer of Lititz, and N. Clyde (Carol) of Sequim, WA. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a brother, Burnell.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Lowell's service on Saturday, September 17 at 11 AM at Middle Creek Church, 351 W. Middle Creek Road, Lititz. A viewing and visitation with family will be held one hour prior, beginning at 10 AM. Interment will follow the service in the adjoining church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution in Lowell's memory to Middle Creek Church, 351 W. Middle Creek Road, Lititz, PA 17543.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.