J. Lorraine Nauman, 91, of Mount Joy, passed away on Monday, January 23, 2023, at Hospice and Community Care, Mount Joy. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of John and Ethel (Graeff) Witmer. She was the loving wife of George H. Nauman, who passed away 41 years ago. Lorraine was survived by her four sons Robert M. Leaman (Michele) of Rheems, Patrick K. Leaman, Timothy S. Leaman, and John D. Leaman (Mindy) all of Mount Joy; six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Lorraine was a graduate of J.P. McCaskey High School class of 1950. She retired from the J. Walter Miller Company in Lancaster as an inspector. Lorraine also sold Avon and led sales in her area. She was of the Lutheran faith and attended various churches in the area, most recently attending Trinity Lutheran in Mount Joy. Lorraine enjoyed puzzles, reading, and spending time with her sons and grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Witmer.
A Funeral Service celebrating Lorraine's life will be held at Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc. 16 East Main Street, Mount Joy on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at 2 PM. Family and Friends will be received at the funeral home from 1 PM until 2 PM. Casual dress is requested. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17604. To leave an online condolence, please visit Lorraine's memorial page at: www.sheetzfuneralhome.com