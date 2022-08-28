J. Lloyd Rohrer, 94, of Manheim, and formerly of Lititz, died peacefully on Thursday, August 25, 2022 at the Mennonite Home, Lancaster. Born in West Lampeter Township, he was the son of the late Jacob H. and Anna Groff Rohrer. Lloyd was the loving husband of the late Lorraine Burkhart Rohrer who died in December of 2004 following 53 years of marriage. Having a passion for working throughout his life, Lloyd was the owner and operator of his own farm in West Lampeter Township, and worked for Roger E. Gerhart Excavating, Lititz. He continued his employment working as a Real Estate Broker for Kingsway Realty, Lancaster, until he fully retired in 2019 at the young age of 91. A faithful and active member of Neffsville Mennonite Church, Lancaster, Lloyd served on church council and as church treasurer. He served as a Warwick Township Supervisor. He was a member of the former Warwick Township Lions Club, and the former Hemlock Haven Hunting Club in Mifflin County. In his early years he was active with Future Farmers of America, and the Pennsylvania State Future Farmers of America Band, and 4-H. He enjoyed going to Pine Lane Retreat in Lycoming County, hunting, and snowmobiling. Lloyd loved his family, and cherished the time he could spend with his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
Surviving are three sons: Larry B. husband of Carol Rohrer of Gordon, TX, Dennis L. Rohrer of Lititz, Dwight E. husband of Jennifer Rohrer of Manheim, a daughter, Beth L. Rohrer of Centreville, VA, nine grandchildren, thirteen great grandchildren, and a sister, Ruth Nissley of Lititz. Preceding him in death are two sisters: Mary Swarr, Edna Buckwalter, and two brothers: Melvin G. and Harold G. Rohrer.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Lloyd's memory to: Mennonite Disaster Service, 583 Airport Road, Lititz, PA 17543.