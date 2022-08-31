Memorial services for J. Lloyd Rohrer will take place at Buch Funeral Home, 216 South Broad Street, Lititz, on Saturday, September 3, 2022 at 3:00 PM. Friends may visit with the family at the funeral home on Saturday afternoon from 2:00 PM until the time of the service. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family in East Petersburg Mennonite Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Lloyd's memory to: Mennonite Disaster Service, 583 Airport Road, Lititz, PA 17543. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com