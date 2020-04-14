J. Lloyd Gingrich, 95, of Evendale, went to be with Jesus at 10:10 PM, Saturday, April 11, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his loving family.
Born on May 24, 1924 on the family farm in Evendale, Juniata County, he is a son of the late John W. and Margaret (Knouse) Gingrich. He was the fourth generation of the Gingrich family, and the fourth John Gingrich, to live his life on the family farm.
On June 22, 1947, he married his surviving wife, Orpha (Wert) Gingrich with whom he was blessed to share over 72 years of marriage and they worked side by side together on their farm.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children: Margaret Varner and her husband Tim of McAlisterville, John M. Gingrich and his wife Rosanne of Richfield, David Gingrich and his wife Phyllis of Thompsontown, Dale Gingrich and his wife Gladys of Richfield, Barbara Gingrich of Richfield, Paul Gingrich and his wife Debra of Dillsburg, and Marie Vredevelt and her husband Kirk of Alto, MI; twenty grandchildren; twenty-eight great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and his extended family.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother in infancy, Harold Gingrich, and a sister and brother-in-law, Ruth Gingrich Moyer and her husband Richard of Crenshaw, PA.
Mr. Gingrich was a 1942 graduate of Fayette High School and was self-employed as a farmer.
He was a member of Lauvers Mennonite Church, where he worked with the Summer Bible School program and taught Sunday school; served for over thirty years on the Eastern Mennonite Mission board; served on the school board of the Delaware (now Juniata) Mennonite School; and was a charter member of the local Juniata Mennonite Historical Society and the Lancaster Mennonite Historical Society.
Lloyd will be remembered for his faithful service to and love for God, the Church, and his family; his good sense of humor; and interest and involvement in history. He cherished the time spent with family and friends. His well-known and respected presence in his home community and the Mennonite community will be missed.
Private graveside services and interment will be held at Lauver's Mennonite Cemetery, Evendale.
Public Memorial Services will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Mr. Gingrich's memory can be made to the Juniata Mennonite Historical Society, 37322 Route 35 North, PO Box 81, Richfield, PA 17086.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Brown Funeral Homes, Inc., 111 Westfall St., McAlisterville.
