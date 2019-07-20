J. Leslie Landis, age 72 of Quarryville, PA, passed away at his home on Thursday, July 18, 2019, following a battle with cancer. He was the husband of Carol A. Landis Landis with whom he celebrated 52 years of marriage on September 17th. He was born in Lancaster, son of the late John L. & Vera Hershey Landis. He accepted Christ as his Savior while attending Mt. Pleasant Mennonite Church. Later he was a member of Calvary Monument Bible Church of Paradise, where he was currently attending for the last 45 years. Les was a lifelong dairy farmer. He was a member of Gideons International. He enjoyed hunting with his children and grandchildren, taxidermy and going to the family cabin in Tioga County. He loved to make maple syrup and was known as the "Sugar Master". He was also known as a handyman and would do anything to help his children and grandchildren.
Surviving besides his wife are 4 children: Tracy M. wife of Al Stoltzfus of Narvon, J. Troy husband of Jodi Armer Landis of Columbia Crossroads, PA, Wendy S. wife of Lawrence Stoltzfus of Quarryville, Wesley C. husband of Beverly Blank Landis of Quarryville, 10 grandchildren: Amanda Stoltzfus, Clinton (Bernadette) Stoltzfus, Amber (Mike) Rice, Courtney (Kevin) Crago, Whitney (Justin) Fitzwater, Taylor & J.T. Landis, Brooke (Ron) Millward, Cameron (Emily) Stoltzfus and Colton Stoltzfus, 12 great-grandchildren, 4 siblings: Robert H. Landis, Dale H. husband of Judy Groff Landis both of Quarryville, Marlene H. wife of Roy Buch of Ephrata, Evelyn H. wife of Robert Nafziger of Washington Boro. He was preceded in death by a brother Charles I. Landis.
Funeral service will take place from Calvary Monument Bible Church, 1660 Mine Road, Paradise, PA, on Friday, July 26th at 11 a.m. with a viewing time from 10 a.m. until time of service. Pastor Chris Lenhart will be officiating. There will also be a viewing at the church on Thursday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Samaritan's Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607. shiveryfuneralhome.com