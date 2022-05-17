J. LeRoy Werst, 91, of Lititz, passed away at Brethren Village on Saturday, May 14, 2022. Born in Perkasie, PA, he was the son of the late Lyman W. and Mamie G. (Bergey) Werst. He was the loving husband of Eleanor Margaret (Endslow) Werst, with whom he celebrated 69 years of marriage before her passing on August 18, 2021.
LeRoy worked as an Electrical Engineer for RCA for 33 years until his retirement. He was previously an active member of Highland Presbyterian Church where he served as Deacon and participated in the choir. He was a 32nd Degree Mason at Lodge #596, MacCalla Lodge in Souderton, PA. He was also a member of the Order of the Eastern Star. In his spare time, he enjoyed travelling and camping, and loved doing handy work.
LeRoy is survived by his children, Karen Louise Horning (husband, Michael), James Leroy Werst (wife, Sharon), Nancy Jeanne Lust (husband, Michael), and Debra Ann Templeton (husband, Jim); 9 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife and parents, he is preceded in death by his 4 sisters and 3 brothers.
A Memorial Service will be held at Highland Presbyterian Church at 500 E. Roseville Road, Lancaster, PA 17601 on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at 11:00 AM. Committal will follow in the Highland Memorial Garden. Friends and Family will be received at the church one hour prior to service at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Highland Presbyterian Memorial Fund at www.highlandpc.org or 500 E. Roseville Road, Lancaster, PA 17601; or to Highland Park Campmeeting and Youth Camp at www.highlandparkcamp.org/donate or 415 Highland Park Road, Sellersville, PA 18960.
To send an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com