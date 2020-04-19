J. LeRoy Hostetter, 94, of Masonic Village, Elizabethtown, passed away on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Elizabethtown, he was the son of the late Omer and Elsie (Geib) Hostetter. LeRoy was the husband of June E. (McGarvey) Hostetter with whom he celebrated 72 years of marriage.
LeRoy retired from PennDOT in 1988 after 15 years of service. He previously worked at National Standard in Mount Joy and Robert Frey Excavating in Manheim.
LeRoy was an active member of Glossbrenner United Methodist Church where he served on various committees over the years, including the board of trustees. He also enjoyed singing in the choir for over 60 years. He enjoyed golfing, bowling, and spending time with his family. To quote his grandson Haydn, "He was a man with a strong belief and faith in his Savior. A father, grandfather and great grandfather. He was a loving and dedicated husband to his bride of 72 years. He was greatly loved and will be greatly missed."
Surviving in addition to his wife, June, is a daughter, Debra (Gary) Morris of Elizabethtown; three grandchildren, Haydn (Carrie) Morris of New Freedom, Ashley Morris of Philadelphia, and Adam Morris of San Francisco, one great-grandson, Wyatt, of New Freedom and a sister, Donna Breon of Elizabethtown.
He was preceded in death by three sisters, Elva Hilt, Betty Doyle, and Dorothy Stotz; and a brother, Elwood Hostetter.
Unfortunately, due to health concerns with the coronavirus (COVID-19), the family will be postponing LeRoy's celebration of life service and will make an announcement at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Glossbrenner United Methodist Church, 713 Church Street, Mount Joy, PA 17552. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com
