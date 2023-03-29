J. LeRoy Eberly, 82 of 130 Pine View Drive, Denver, PA, formerly of Gordonville, passed peacefully from this life to his next on Tuesday, March 28, 2023.
Born in Lancaster, he was the eldest son of the late Henry H. and Ruth (Rohrer) Eberly. He was the husband of the late Jane A. Eberly. They were married for 23 years.
LeRoy had a reputation of being a gifted mechanic who could repair most anything, from a sewing machine to a car engine. He spent many years in the sewing factory industry in Lancaster County and later worked and retired from Dart Container.
In his free time, he enjoyed gardening, engine repair and tinkering with anything needing to be fixed. He was a member at The Worship Center and was involved as an usher and the Mens' Mission Day which helped widows and single moms winterize their cars.
He is survived by two daughters, Donna, wife of Norman Stoltzfoos, Denver and Sharon Kay, wife of Lamar Baumgardner of Hanover, and his late daughter Marian Faye, whom he greatly missed.
Also surviving are seven grandchildren. Joseph James Eberly, husband of Danae, Charity (Stoltzfoos) wife of Josh Brubaker, Hope (Stoltzfoos) wife JR Glick, Phil Stoltzfoos husband of Alexis, Caleb Stoltzfoos husband of Michaela, Faith (Stoltzfoos) wife of Dakota Moyer, Abby Stoltzfoos and ten great grandchildren.
He leaves behind five supportive siblings, Mary Ella Howe, Susie Bracey, Elsie Eberly, Lois Stoltzfus, Henry R. Eberly and in-laws Ann Eberly-Miller, Pat Eberly and Dan Nissley.
He was preceded in death by siblings Miriam Nissley, Naaman Eberly and Daniel Eberly.
A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, April 3, 2023 at Eberly Family Cemetery, 630 Clearview Road, Ephrata. A viewing will be held Sunday, April 2, 2023 at Furman Home for Funerals, 59 W. Main St., Leola, PA from 5-8:00 p,m. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be sent to The Worship Center, 2384 New Holland Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601 for Missionary Andrew Taylor. FurmanFuneralHome.com