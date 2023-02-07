J. Lawrence "Larry" Weaver, Sr., 87, a resident of the Brethren Village of Lititz, formerly of Hershey and Lancaster, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Saturday, February 4, 2023.
Born June 14, 1935 in Bird-in-Hand, he was the son of the late Robert and Ann (Burkhart) Weaver. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Barbara Ann (Retallack) Weaver.
He was a graduate of East Lampeter High School and President of his class. He then enlisted in the U.S. Army. After the military, he attended and graduated from Franklin and Marshall College. He retired from Exxon, USA as Territory Manager in 1992 after 30+ years of service. He was also a member of First United Methodist Church in Hershey. Larry enjoyed many genres of music, watching classical movies and sports and will be remembered for his passion to solve the daily newspaper puzzles.
Larry is survived by; sons, Jeffery L. Weaver of Enola, Michael J. (Kathy) Weaver of Avondale, and Jay L. (Lisa) Weaver, Jr. of Mechanicsburg, PA; his only daughter, Deborah (Gregory) Stegall of Hershey; six grandchildren & ten great-grandchildren.
The family wishes to thank the many caregivers from Brethren Village and Hospice for their compassion, comfort and care.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at Noon in the Hoover Funeral Home of Hershey. The family will begin receiving guests at 11AM. Interment will be in Fishburn Cemetery in Hershey, Pennsylvania.
In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorial contributions be made to either: Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central PA, 745 W. Governor Rd., Hershey, PA 17033 or Raising Hope Ukraine, 836 Appenzell Dr., Hummelstown, PA 17036.
