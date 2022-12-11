J. Lawrence "Larry" Fisher, 64 of Landisville, passed away unexpectedly on December 2, 2022, due to complications from heart surgery. He was surrounded by family at the time of his passing.
Born in Lancaster on April 11, 1958, Larry was the son of the late Roberta W. Peters. Predeceased by his brother, Lance E. Fisher, Larry is survived by three siblings: Sherie Fisher of Lancaster, Kent (Jane Flemming) Peters of East Petersburg, and Jeff (Lisa) Peters of Mountville. He was the proud father of Kristin (Chad) Coleman of Lancaster and Doug (Jessie) Fisher of Hampstead, MD. Larry was a loving grandfather to Brooke and Bryce Coleman and Willa Fisher, and uncle to Colin, Cole, Asher, and Quinn Peters. He is also survived by his devoted companion, Michelle Frederick.
After graduating from J.P. McCaskey High School in 1976, Larry began what would be a 45-year career at Armstrong Flooring. He later earned his Associate Degree in Business Administration from Penn State. Always one to stand up for the little guy, he was elected as Unit President for the United Steel Workers Union Local 285 in April 2015 and reelected in 2018 and 2021. Larry was proud to serve and took his role very seriously, putting every effort into ensuring equity for all members.
Larry, known to many as "Fish," loved music, especially blues-infused rock n' roll, and spent many years working as a DJ. His business card, which read, "DJ For All Occasions" couldn't have been more accurate, as he played everything from benefit dances to weddings and always knew the right song to keep people on the dance floor.
Second only to the love for his family, was his love of sports. In his 20's and early 30's Larry competed in various triathlons and marathons, most notably the Marine Corps Marathon, and played in rec basketball leagues around Lancaster. An avid golfer, Larry never missed out on weekend trips to play with the guys. He was a lifelong Penn State and NY J-E-T-S fan, which says a lot about his resilient personality.
In the early 1990's, Larry signed-on to coach with the Hempfield Youth Football (H.A.M.S.) program. It was here that he found his true calling. Coach Fish was tough and expected a lot because he believed in every single one of his players. After a few years of coaching, he took on the role of Football Director for the H.A.M.S. organization and later stepped in as President for the Red Rose Football League, a position he proudly held until his death.
A true friend and selfless individual, with an easy smile and a kind heart, his legacy lives on through the thousands of lives he impacted.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Faith Bible Fellowship Church, 151 Donerville Road, Lancaster, PA 17603 on Saturday, December 17, 2022. Visitation will take place at 11:00 AM followed by the service at 1:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Larry's memory to the American Heart Association or Hempfield Area Midget Sports.
