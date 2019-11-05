J. Larry Huber, 68, of Manheim, PA, entered the awesome presence of Jesus on Wednesday evening, October 30, 2019 at Bob Fryer and Family Inpatient Center of Hospice and Community Care in Mount Joy following a brief battle with melanoma. Born in Lancaster and raised in East Petersburg, he was the son of the late John M. and Mary E. Mellinger Huber. He was the husband of Carol J. Herr Huber for 46 years on August 24.
Larry was a member of Manheim Brethren in Christ Church and a 1969 graduate of Lancaster Mennonite School. He served for two years in 1W Service at Aspen Valley Hospital in Aspen, CO. Larry worked a total of 20 years as a truck driver for the Oehme family in Lititz. Earlier, he was employed as a heavy equipment operator for B.R. Kreider and on the road crew for Rapho Twp., each for 15 years.
Larry will be remembered by his family as a good husband and wonderful provider. He was a member of Big Chiques Hunting Camp in Lycoming County where he was the camp cook for 25 seasons. His interest in plants and gardening inspired him to create a shade garden in his lawn. Larry enjoyed relaxing either on the porch at home or at camp or sitting around a campfire.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by three children, John B., husband of Stephanie Lehman Huber, of Manheim, Erin L., wife of Matthew R. Hershey, of Lancaster, and Laura H., wife of Matt C. Lane, of Lancaster; four grandchildren, Nate and Grace Huber, and Moya and Ashton Lane; a brother, Robert L. Huber of Lancaster; and mother-in-law, Jane S. Herr of Manheim.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Sunday afternoon, November 10, 2019 at 4:00 PM at Manheim Brethren in Christ Church, 54 North Penryn Road, Manheim, PA 17545. There will be no public viewing. The family will receive guests at the church on Sunday afternoon from 3:00 PM until the time of the service. All are invited to a luncheon at the church immediately following the service. To express a condolence with the family or to watch a webcast of the service beginning Monday, visit www.spencefuneralservices.com.