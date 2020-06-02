J. Larry Hollinger, 78, of Manheim passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Hospice & Community Care, Mount Joy. Born in Ephrata, he was the son of the late Raymond and Bertha Diem Hollinger. He was the loving husband of Joanne V. Shreiner Hollinger and they would have celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary in August.
A dedicated and hard worker, Larry was CEO of J.L. Hollinger & Sons, Manheim. Larry attended LCBC, Manheim campus and he was a member of the Ephrata Lodge #665 F&AM and lifetime member of the Elstonville Sportsman's Association. He had a love for boating on the St. Lawrence River with his family and friends. Larry had a deep passion for his family; he adored his grandchildren, great-grandchildren and his dog, Max.
Surviving in addition to his wife are three sons: L. Todd husband of Lynn Alleman Hollinger, Chad M. Hollinger companion of Linda Breit and Brent E. husband of Heidi Ellmaker Hollinger all of Manheim, 12 grandchildren: Jason, Kendall, Jared, Dylan, Alex, Logan, Jay, Hope, Haylee, Colton, Peter and Julia, 5 great-grandchildren: Mya, David, Trent, Reagan and Royal and a brother, R. Dennis husband of Linda Nolt Hollinger of Schaefferstown. He was preceded in death by a grandson, Cody Austin Hollinger.
Funeral services are private and at the convenience of the family. Interment in Penryn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Larry's memory to Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com