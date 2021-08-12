J. Larry "Griff" Griffith, passed away suddenly August 7, 2021.
He was born in Lancaster County to the late Joseph and Esther (Wanner) Griffith and was the husband of Virginia A. (Kline), with whom he shared 59 years of marriage.
Larry was a graduate of Ephrata High School, class of 1961. He was formerly employed by Bethlehem Steel, Wheeling Corrugated and most recently Skyline Homes before retiring in 2017.
Larry was an avid golfer, enjoyed sports of all kinds, jigsaw puzzles and took great pride in his lawn. He loved watching his grandchildren's activities and spending time with his family.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by daughters, Judy A., wife of Timothy Muckle of Ephrata and Karen J., wife of Matthew Buckwalter of Ephrata; eight grandchildren, Tyler, Nathan, Ashley, Autumn, Hailey, Cassidy, Jacob and Samuel; two great-grandchildren, Grayson and Owen and a brother, James Griffith, husband of Brenda.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Nancy Blankenbiller and brother, Ronald Griffith.
The visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 17, 2021, from 5:30 to 7:30 PM, at Stradling Funeral Home, 30 North 9th Street, Akron, followed by a memorial service at 7:30 PM with Pastor Katie Jackson officiating. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Larry's memory can be made to the Ephrata Alumni Benefit Association, 40 Garden Spot Road, Ephrata, PA 17522.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Larry's memory can be made to the Ephrata Alumni Benefit Association, 40 Garden Spot Road, Ephrata, PA 17522.