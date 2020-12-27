J. Kenneth Shertz, age 93, formerly of Gap, PA, passed away on Friday, December 25, 2020 at the Garden Spot Village, New Holland. He was the husband of the late Sadie Stoltzfus Shertz, who passed away on June 4, 2018. He was born in Gap, son of the late Chester Lewis & Jennie Francisco Shertz. He was a member of Ridgeview Mennonite Church, where in the past he served as treasurer and he also in the past was a member of the Gap Methodist Church, where he served as a Sunday School Teacher and Superintendent. He worked for Fulton Bank Gap Branch as Branch Manager. After retiring he worked for Dutchway Farm Markets of Gap. He graduated from the former Salisbury High School class of 1945. Ken served in the Army during WWII. He enjoyed bird watching, horses, and going to the family cabin in Cumberland County.
Surviving are 2 daughters: Darlene E. wife of Thomas Willner of New Providence, Sharon L. wife of the late Donald A. Plank of New Holland, 6 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a son Duane K. Shertz and 5 siblings: Harold "Dut" Shertz, Margaret Kurtz, Dorothy Coates Dyer, Richard Shertz and Joan Bensinger.
Funeral service will take place from the Ridgeview Mennonite Church, 3723 Ridge Road, Gordonville, PA, on Thursday, December 31, 2020 at 1 p.m. with a viewing time from 12 noon until time of service. Interment will be in the adjoining church cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Hospice and Community Care, P.O. Box 4121, Lancaster, PA 17604. shiveryfuneralhome.com