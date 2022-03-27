J. Kenneth Rankin

J. Kenneth "Ken" Rankin, 94, of Woodcrest Villa in Lancaster, PA died Monday, March 21, 2022 with family by his side and the compassionate care of the Hospice and Mennonite Home nursing staff. Ken was born December 26, 1927, on a farm in Lykens, Ohio. He was the son of the late William Marks Rankin and Lucille (Tuttle) Rankin. He was the loving husband of Patricia (Printzenhoff) Rankin, with whom he celebrated 68 years of marriage on December 26, 2021. Ken was an active member of Highland Presbyterian Church in Lancaster.
Ken graduated from Lykens High School in 1945 and Heidelberg College, Tiffin, Ohio, in 1956, with a BA in Business Administration. Following his two older brothers into service during World War II, he enlisted in the U.S. Coast Guard, immediately upon his high school graduation where he patrolled the Chesapeake Bay. He was discharged in May 1946, as a Fireman First Class.
Ken's love for his country inspired him to enlist in the USAF early in the Korean Conflict. He served at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Dayton, Ohio, until he was selected for Officer Candidate School in San Antonio, TX, in 1952. He served in the Air Defense Command in Duluth, MN, until his discharge as a First Lieutenant, in September 1955.
After his college graduation, Ken went to work for Armstrong World Industries as a salesman. He spent 26 years with Armstrong, moving his family to multiple states, until returning to the home office in Lancaster, PA. His final position with Armstrong was Manager of the Real Estate Department. Ken completed his corporate career in Hartford, CT, with United Technologies Corporation. He was Manager of Corporate Real Estate for ten years, until his retirement in 1992.
Ken firmly believed in giving back to his community. Shortly after his retirement from UTC, he used his extensive knowledge of business to mentor small business owners through his volunteer work with S.C.O.R.E. in Waynesboro, VA. After moving back to Lancaster County, with his wife Patricia, Ken took his passion and considerable knowledge of American history to become a volunteer docent at the Heritage Museum in downtown Lancaster. He was often amazed to meet people from all over the world who came to learn about Lancaster's history.
His last volunteer position was as a guide at Wheatland, the home of James Buchanan. He was well suited for this job and looked especially distinguished when wearing the period clothing for special events at Wheatland. He was very proud to work with the many fine volunteer historians.
Ken was an avid golfer for seven decades and played the game wherever he could across the country, becoming a member of several golf clubs throughout the years. Watching the Ryder Cup with his beloved Pat was an event he treasured. Known to his grandchildren as "Grandpa Swish", he also loved basketball and the yearly NCAA basketball tournament. Ken was a dedicated Ohio State Buckeyes fan and waited all year for the OSU v Michigan game where he'd make sure to don his scarlet and gray- Go Bucs!
J. Kenneth is survived by four daughters, Jean Gordon (Edward), Lancaster, Janice Bofinger (Daniel), St. Pete Beach, FL, Carol DeMumbrum (Jack), Clearwater, FL, and Nancy Albed (Raymond), Downingtown, PA; seven grandchildren, Amy, Kathryn, Daniel, Adam, Emily, Sarah and Thomas and six great-grandchildren. Ken was devoted to his family and had a special relationship with each daughter, grandchild, and family member, all of whom will miss him dearly. He was preceded in death by four siblings, William Rankin, Jr., Col. James C. Rankin (Retired), Mary (Rankin) McClung and Barbara (Rankin) Hendricks.
A memorial service will be held on May 21, 2022 at Highland Presbyterian Church. Details will follow at a later date.
Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions in his name may be sent to the Mennonite Home Benevolent Fund, 1520 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601, Lancaster History.org, 230 N. President Ave., Lancaster, PA 17603, or Hospice of Lancaster County, 685 Good Dr., Lancaster, PA 17604. To leave an online condolence, visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com.
