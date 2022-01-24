J. Kenneth “Ken” Miller, 80, of Mount Joy passed away peacefully on Friday, January 21, 2022 at the Lincoln Christian Home, Ephrata. Born in Rapho Township, he was the son of the late David G. and Mary Enterline Miller. He was the loving husband of Dorcas W. Saylor Miller, and they would have celebrated their 59th wedding anniversary next month. Ken owned and operated his farm in Rapho Township. He was a member of White Oak Church, Manheim. Ken was on the board of directors of the Mount Joy Farmers Co-Op for 30 years and was involved with Heifer International. His interests included hunting, John Deere tractors and antique tractor pulling.
Surviving in addition to his wife is a son, Kervin husband of Darlene Miller of Manheim, a daughter, Wanda wife of Marlin W. Martin of Stevens; seven grandsons, one granddaughter and thirteen great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by five siblings.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Ken’s funeral service at White Oak Church, 1211 North Penryn Road, Manheim on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 11:00 AM. There will be a viewing at the church from 9:30 AM until the time of service. Interment in the adjoining church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Ken’s memory to Samaritan’s Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, North Carolina 28607. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com