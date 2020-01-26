J. Kenneth Bender, 92, formerly of Salunga, passed away on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Brethren Village Retirement Community. Born in Salunga, he was the son of the late John N. and Irene (Stehman) Bender. Kenneth was the husband of the late Betty (Miller) Bender who passed away on February 17, 2004.
Ken proudly served in the United States Navy and was a graduate of Hempfield High School class of 1945. He purchased Bender's Store from his father in 1952 and served the public faithfully six days a week until he sold the business in 1982. Ken was a pillar in the Salunga community, serving as a volunteer in the Fire Company and the Community Committee. He was a charter member of Hempfield United Methodist Church.
Ken is survived by three daughters, Joanne Bender of Lancaster, Dawn Gerlach, wife of James of Lititz, and Jeannine Bender of Arlington, VA; two grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by two sisters, Virginia Emich and Suzanne Nash.
A memorial service honoring Ken's life will be held at Hempfield United Methodist Church, 3050 Marietta Ave., Lancaster on Friday, January 31, 2020 at 11 AM. Family and friends will be received at the church following the service. Interment will be private at Salunga Brethren Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice and Community Care. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com
A living tribute »