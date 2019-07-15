J. Jesse Frankhouser, 62, of Terre Hill, died Friday, July 12, 2019 at his home.
Born in Ephrata, he was the son of James W. Frankhouser of Terre Hill, and the late Faye L. (Woomert) Frankhouser.
Jesse was a professional photographer and worked for several years at the New Holland Machine Company and also operated his own photography business in New Holland.
He was a member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Terre Hill and he enjoyed hunting and spending time at the cabin in Potter County.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, July 17 at 10 am at Terre Hill Cemetery. Kindly omit flowers. To send the family online condolences visit us at www.groffeckenroth.com. Arrangements by Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill.