J. Irvin Denlinger, 97, of United Zion Home, Lititz, formerly of Lancaster, went home to be with the Lord on Dec. 26, 2019.
Born in Paradise, PA, he was the son of the late Walter and Anna (Brackbill) Denlinger. Irvin worked as a poultry and dairy farmer. And he was the owner/realtor for Farm & Home Real Estate Co. He was a member of the Landis Valley (Mennonite) Christian Fellowship. Irvie enjoyed his family cabin in Potter Co., extensive traveling with his wife, deer hunting, four-wheeling, snowmobiling, boating, golfing with his 4-Buddy Golfing Group, and playing basketball for the Senior Games. He also had a pilot's license and was a member of the Flying Farmers.
He is survived by his loving spouse of 75 years, Miriam (Landis) Denlinger of United Zion Home; two daughters, Linda married to David Dowd of Lancaster, Deborah married to Clair Esbenshade of Beaver Springs, PA; three sons, Ronald married to Carole Denlinger of Elkhart, IN, Larry married to Linda Denlinger of Lancaster, Bryan married to Norma Denlinger of Morgantown; 13 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Lloyd & Lester.
The family would like to thank the staff at LGH and United Zion Home for their loving care of Irvie.
Funeral services: Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, 11:00 am at the Landis Valley Christian Fellowship, 2420 Kissel Hill Rd., Lancaster with viewing prior from 10-11 am. Interment: the adjoining cemetery. Furman's – Leola
