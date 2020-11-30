J. Herbert Young, 92, of Lancaster, passed away on Wednesday, November 25, 2020.
He was the husband of the late Ruth H. Young, who passed away in 2010. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Christian Z. and Cecelia Bates Young.
He had worked as an insurance investigator for Equifax Services for 30 years.
He was a member for over 60 years at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church of Lancaster.
Herbert was a big jazz music fan and was a U.S. Army veteran, serving during the Korean War.
He is survived by his children: Paul A. married to Lisa Young of Deltona, FL, Philip C. married to Michael Young of Visalia, CA, and Mark G. married to Denise Young of Lancaster, his 5 grandchildren: Stephanie, Damian, Derek, Joseph, and Douglas, and 3 great-grandchildren.
Services are private and at the convenience of the family. Please make contributions in his memory to the Schreiber Center for Pediatric Research, Financial Development Office, 625 Community Way, Lancaster, PA 17603. To send a condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
