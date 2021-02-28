Everyone lives life hoping it matters. J. Henry Cyr lived a life that mattered and lived that life fully. On Wednesday, February 17, 2021 Henry passed away peacefully at Garden Spot Village, New Holland, PA on his 97th birthday. Henry was born in Keegan, Maine and graduated from Juvénat des Pères Maristes Sillery, Québec in 1943.
Henry served two years in the U.S. Army at the end of WWII.
Upon discharge from the Army, Henry returned home to attend college at the University of Maine. He received his Bachelor of Science degree in Agricultural Engineering, 1952.
Henry spent his professional life as a Design Engineer with Sperry New Holland in New Holland, Pennsylvania for 30 years retiring in 1982.
Upon his return to Lancaster, Henry enjoyed volunteering at Landis Valley Museum, sailing, water skiing and cycling the beautiful Lancaster County countryside. Henry was a long-time member of the Lancaster Ski Club and enjoyed skiing at many different resorts over the years. His last international ski trip was to Zermatt, Switzerland in 1995. Henry loved photography chronicling his travels.
Henry was a long-time member of Saint John Neumann Church in Lancaster.
He will be reunited with his parents, Louis V.F. Cyr and Anna Dufour Cyr, and his siblings, Elise Levesque, Ernest Cyr, Ludger Cyr, Louis Cyr, Jr., Rudolph Cyr, George Emile Cyr, Peter Cyr and Paul Cyr. He is survived by his brothers and sisters; Cora Gagnon of Simsbury, CT, Germaine Ciriello of Somers, CT, Jeanne Cormier of Somers, CT, Gerard Cyr of Basking Ridge, NJ, Adhemar Cyr of Southington, CT, Lucille Dionne of Grand Isle, ME, Joel Cyr of Ft. Lauderdale, FL, and Noel Cyr of Manchester, CT. Henry will be deeply missed by his many nieces and nephews, especially his caregiver Louise Fichot and her husband George of Long Valley, NJ.
Mass Intentions will be said for Henry at all masses on March 7th at Saint John Neumann Church. A live stream can be viewed on their website at https://www.sjnlancaster.org/. Due to the Coronavirus, a Celebration of Life will be held at the convenience of the family in Northern Maine, where Henry's ashes will rest with his father.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Lancaster Catholic High School, 650 Juliette Avenue, Lancaster, PA 17601 or St. John Neumann Catholic School, 601 E. Delp Road, Lancaster, PA 17601. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com