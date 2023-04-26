J. Harry Hoover, 90, of Ephrata, passed away on Monday, April 24, 2023, at Ephrata Manor.
He was born in Brownstown to the late Martin and Anna (Zimmerman) Hoover and was the husband of Irene (Showalter) Hoover, with whom he celebrated 70 years of marriage on April 4th.
A member of Indiantown Mennonite Church, he enjoyed attending public sales, hunting, going to the cabin, gardening, and tending to his flower beds, once having over 30 different kinds of Irises. He cherished family time and loved creating memories with them.
Harry worked as a self-employed carpenter for many years.
In addition to his wife, Harry is survived by 5 children, Mary, wife of Ernie Hurst of Myerstown, Marty Hoover, husband of Lois (Good) of Robesonia, Glenda, wife of Randy Hollinger of Manheim, Susan Nissley of Elizabethtown, John Hoover, husband of Diana (Martin) of Wellsboro; 19 grandchildren; 42 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Anna Mae Martin.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by son-in-law, James Nissley.
A viewing will be held on Friday, April 28, 2023, from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. at the Indiantown Mennonite Church, 255 Indiantown Road, Ephrata. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m., with Pastor Nelson Zeiset and Pastor Steve Martin officiating. Interment will take place in the adjoining church Cemetery.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
