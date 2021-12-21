J. Harold Wright, 94, of New Holland passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 16, 2021, at Lancaster General Hospital. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Betty J. (Witwer) Wright. Born September 17, 1927, he was the son of the late H. Earle and Etta (Kurtz) Wright.
Early in his life, Harold worked at his family’s business, Wright’s Bakery, and served in the U.S. Army for both World War II and the Korean War. From 1962 to 1989, he was employed by the former Sperry New Holland (now CNH). He began his career as a welder in the manufacturing plant and retired as Personnel Administrator. He was a member of the New Holland United Methodist Church, enjoyed golfing, fishing, and sneaking treats to the family dogs, but his favorite pastime was attending and supporting his grandchildren’s activities. Always remember “MGD.”
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two children: Gregory married to Lisa (Skala) of Lancaster and Cynthia married to Jeffrey Lyons of New Holland. He was blessed with four grandchildren: Cara (Lyons) married to Matthew Reichenbach, Eric Lyons married to Chelsey (Coudriet), Andrew Wright, and Matthew Wright engaged to Kelsey Dean. He is also survived by his great-granddaughter Sophie Reichenbach whom he adored and his brother, J. Carl “Cork” Wright. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Robert Wright and Donald Wright.
A private graveside service will be held at Memory Gardens with Pastor Ray Voran officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the New Holland United Methodist Church, 120 W. Main St., New Holland, PA 17557. The Groff-High Funeral Home in New Holland is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be posted at www.groffeckenroth.com