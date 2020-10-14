J. Harold Merkey, 95, of Lititz, formerly of Manheim, went to be with his Lord on Saturday, October 10, 2020, at UPMC Lititz, after a brief illness. Born June 6, 1925, in Manheim, he was the son of the late Reverend Howard A. and Nora Hershey Merkey. Harold celebrated 63 years of marriage with the love of his life, Lois J. Kreider Merkey, who died in November of 2010.
Harold graduated from Manheim High School in 1943, where he played French Horn in the high school band. He served in the U.S. Army during World War II, and received his Bachelor of Arts Degree in Accounting from Elizabethtown College, where he later served as a trustee from 1972 to 1981.
From 1950 to 1960, Harold worked for Paul H. Stern Chrysler/Plymouth Auto Dealership in Manheim. In 1960, Harold purchased the business, which became known as J. Harold Merkey Chrysler/Plymouth Auto Dealership, until he retired in 1987. Harold also served on the local Advisory Board for Fulton Bank from 1972 to 1996. He traveled to most of the states of the Union and countries of Europe, and was an avid yachtsman from 1962 to 2003, enjoying entertaining friends and family on the aLoHa in the Chesapeake Bay.
Since 1935, Harold was an active and faithful member of East Fairview Church of the Brethren, Manheim, where he served on many committees and commissions. He became chair of the construction committee and led three building projects for the church. But it was music that captured his spirit most deeply and generated the most joy to those around him. For over 35 years he served as the church choir director, and was a participant in many gospel quartets, community and Christian choirs and choruses. In 1960 he attended the Fred Waring School of Music, and from 2003 to 2019, directed the Brethren Village Choir, retiring at the age of 94.
Throughout his life Harold humbly served his Lord and his church. He cherished his family and was a beloved husband, father, and grandfather. He was a gentle man who could make friends easily, and his word was as good as a handshake. He had a tremendous sense of humor, meticulous administrative and savvy computer skills, and made music videos for his daughter's church choir until recently. He also handcrafted many stunningly beautiful Tiffany lamps, including one still in process on his desk.
This world was a better place because of the sincere and loving way he treated people of all walks of life. In recent years, he wrote: "I do know this, I have lived a great life with great friends and the finest family that a man could ask for. When the Lord calls me home, I am ready. My house is in order and I'm packed. However, I won't sit around and wait for that time to come, but rather continue to do whatever I'm asked to do, and I'll do it to the best of my ability. Wouldn't you say the Lord played a big part in my life?"
Surviving are two daughters: Sally, wife of Ron Young, Sue, wife of Scot Reppert, both of Manheim; three grandsons: Nicholas Young, fiancé of Penny Devlin, of Hummelstown, Jonathan Reppert, husband of Nicole, of Lititz, Michael Reppert of Manheim; and two great-grandchildren: Nicholas and Brianna. Preceding him in death were a sister, Ruth Blakey, a son, John Merkey, and a grandson, Brandon Young.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Harold's Celebration of Life and Remembrance at East Fairview Church of the Brethren, 1187 Fairview Road, Manheim, on Saturday, October 31, 2020, with family visitation at 10:00 AM, and the service starting at 11:00 AM. Interment will be private, at the convenience of the family, in the adjoining church cemetery.
