J. Harold Burkhart, 89, of Lancaster, passed away at home, Thursday, January 26, 2023, surrounded by his loving family. Born in East Petersburg, he was the son of the late Roy M. and Barbara B. (Buch) Burkhart. Harold was the husband of the late Anna (Thompson) Burkhart who preceded him in death in 2019.
Harold was the owner of Burkharts Furniture, Lancaster, from 1978-2004.
Harold was known for his love of God and love of his family. Harold's example as a father, grandfather and great-grandfather is the legacy he leaves. Harold enjoyed Bluegrass Gospel and Country Music which he promoted for 20 years. He was a member of the Lititz Church of the Brethren and a lifetime member of the Gospel Music Association.
Harold is survived by his children: Richard L. Burkhart (Christie), Rhonda A. Gessner (Ronald), Roger E. Burkhart (Lisa), and Ronald M. Burkhart (Sharon); 9 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. In addition to his wife and parents, Harold was preceded in death by his sister, Lorraine Rohrer.
Memorial Services will be held at 7PM, Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at Lititz Church of the Brethren, 300 W. Orange St., Lititz, PA 17543. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Harold's name to Lititz Church of the Brethren at the address above, or the Parkinson's Foundation by visiting www.Parkinson.org. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com.