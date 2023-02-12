J. H. "Bob" Bruhn, 91

John H. "Bob" Bruhn, Jr., 91, of Lititz, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at home. Born on June 10, 1931, in Oak Park, Illinois, he was the son of Robert P. and Thelma (Gessler) Groenveld.
At birth he was named Robert Peter Groenveld, Jr. He was adopted by his stepfather, John Henry Bruhn, and his name was changed to John Henry Bruhn, Jr. He graduated from P.S. DuPont High School in Wilmington, Delaware, and earned an Associate of Arts Degree from Franklin and Marshall College.
He is survived by his dear wife, Sherelyn F. (Herbein) Bruhn, a son, Steven R., husband of Ginger Bear Bruhn, of Maryland. Also, two grandchildren, Kyle R. and Erin M. Bruhn, a stepdaughter, Lynn Rieker, her husband Michael Rieker and a step grandson, Aaron Rieker, a niece Betsy of Missouri, and nephew Russell. Predeceased by his first wife of 49 years H. Jean (Taylor) Bruhn, and a son, Robert C. Bruhn.
Bob was a veteran of the U.S. Army, 64th Engineer base Topographic Battalion serving from 1948 to 1952. He was an offset pressman and later a topographic draftsman in the far east command. His work life in the metal casting industry. He completed a training course with Eastern Malleable Iron Company. He worked for the former Lancaster Malleable Castings Company and Buck Iron Company where he retired as Vice President of Quality Assurance.
He enjoyed sports, was a correspondent for several weekly newspapers, including the Lancaster Sunday News. He made visits to major league baseball training camps, where he reported to the former Kintzer Sports Talk Radio show. Bob coached midget football and baseball, a volunteer football coach at the Lampeter-Strasburg High School, and coached Jayvee baseball at Port Charlotte High School, Florida. He was a Little League Baseball board member, coach, and umpire.
Bob was a former Republican Committeeman in Manheim Township. In Florida he became active in politics, serving on several candidate's campaigns in Pennsylvania and Florida.
Bob loved the outdoors, gardening, and fishing. He was an avid bass fisherman, formerly belonging to the Conestoga Bassmaster Club. At age 67, he loved to play golf, softball, and baseball.
He was also a member of Free Masons lodge #43 and served as past master, also served as a member and past chairman of the Conestoga Foundryman's Association. Of the Lutheran faith, he most recently belonged to Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, Lancaster. He served on councils including terms as President and Building Committees.
A family gathering will be held to honor his life.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd memorial fund.