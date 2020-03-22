J. Galen Mosser, 99, of New Holland, died Tuesday, March 17, 2020 after a brief illness. He was born in Lemoyne on Feb. 13, 1921, a son of the late John W. and Pearl (Hartman) Mosser. He was married to the late Marian Nelson Mosser (2009) for 66 years.
Galen was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, New Holland, where he sang in the choir for over 60 years.
Galen was a supervisor at Martin Aircraft, Baltimore, before joining the Army. A proud veteran of WWII, he was a Staff Sergeant, 1st Armored Div., 6th Infantry, in N. Italy from 1944-46; recipient of Marksman, Expert Rifle, & Bronze Star medals.
He retired in 1986 as a Manufacturing Supervisor at Sperry NH, but continued part-time as an executive chauffeur. Galen was a founding member and 50 yr. treasurer of the NH Rifle & Pistol Club, and volunteered at the NH Band Museum. He enjoyed rifle shooting, playing golf, tennis, and water volleyball, surf fishing, playing cornet, and traveling across the 48 states. He was an expert craftsman and woodworker who created many unique and beautiful items and pieces of small furniture.
Surviving are two daughters, MaryLee (John R.) Yerger of Lititz, and Cindy Un of Wallingford; 6 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Ray E. Mosser of Camp Hill.
Preceding him in death is a sister, L. Carol Mosser.
A memorial service at Trinity Lutheran Church NH will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to Garden Spot Village Benevolent Fund, 433 S. Kinzer Ave., New Holland, PA 17557, or to Trinity Lutheran Church Choir Fund - Memorial for Galen Mosser, 221 E. Main St., New Holland, PA 17557. To send online condolences visit www.groffeckenroth.com. Arrangements by Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland.
