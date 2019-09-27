Frank passed away peacefully from complications arising from acute diabetes on September 21, 2019.
Frank grew up in Lancaster, PA, where he was a stand-out football and
baseball star for McCaskey High School. He matriculated to Princeton
University as a member of the Class of 1964 and graduated with a degree in Civil Engineering in 1966. While at Princeton, he was a member of the Tiger Inn eating club, varsity football, and varsity baseball teams. During a two-year period of academic leave, he served in the U.S. Army Reserves and worked for an engineering firm in Philadelphia, PA.
After earning his B.S.E., Frank sojourned west to California where he earned a Masters in Engineering from Stanford University. He also developed a lifelong love for skiing (and later sport fishing), which he continued to enjoy on the East Coast after moving to Boston in 1968.
He met Cheryl Ekirch while playing tennis in Cambridge and they were married in December 1969. Frank and Cheryl settled into family life on the North Shore of Massachusetts - first in Newburyport, and then twenty years later in nearby Newbury where they had constructed a new home.
All the while, Frank commuted to Boston, building a career as a transportation management consultant with Harbridge House under the tutelage of former Deputy Under Secretary of Transportation, Charlie Baker Sr. His consulting services were sought around the world, including by mayors of major US cities and Deputy Ministers of Canadian Providences. After a series of mergers, he retired as a Partner with Price Waterhouse Coopers in 2003.
Frank enjoyed over 15 years of retirement. For ten of those years, he served as a volunteer member of the Town of Newbury's Finance Committee, including five as Chairman. He loved Newbury, landscaping, and raising Springer Spaniels amidst his beloved New England countryside.
Frank is survived by Cheryl, his two children, Jake and Anne Remley, and his two grandsons, Will and Jay - all of whom live in Boston area.
Please keep Frank in your prayers and in lieu of flowers consider making a donation to the Joslin Diabetes Center in Boston. Arrangements are by Elliott, Woodworth & Rogers Family Funeral Home, 35 Green street, Newburyport, MA 01950