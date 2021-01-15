J. Everett Donache II 1945-2021

J. Everett Donache, II, 75, of Nottingham, PA, passed away Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at Hospice and Community Care, Mount Joy, PA. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and a friend to many. He was the husband of Donna Wimer Donache with whom he shared over 55 years of marriage. Born in West Grove, he was the son of the late John Everett (Jim) and Emily L. Berrell Donache and brother of the late Helen M. Stewart.
Everett graduated from Oxford High School Class of 1963 and retired from General Motors, Wilmington, DE after 31 years. He served as Past Sachem for the Improved Order of Redmen, Tribe #212, Oxford. He was a past member of Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 2666, Oxford, Ancient Order of the Croaking Frogs, Quarryville, and Christiana American Legion Post 865, Christiana, PA.
He was an honorary active member of the Union Fire Company #1 Fire and Ambulance Divisions, Oxford since May 1964, serving as Assistant Chief, Lieutenant, Chief Engineer, Ambulance Director, driver and attendant, and served as Captain and Lieutenant of the Rescue Squad. Everett loved working on trucks and cars and enjoyed his 1936 Chevy Street Rod, restoring his 1978 El Camino, flea marketing, reading, and if you ever needed to find out who someone was or what happened years ago - he was the one to ask. He also enjoyed going to the family cabin in Huntingdon County.
Everett always had a deep love for all of his fur buddies: Remington, Ralph and current dog, Molly, along with his grand dogs, Aleu and Arsen.
He is survived by his wife; two daughters, Lee Ann Donache of Nottingham and Jill K. Donache-Sheets (Jeffrey) of Peach Bottom; three grandchildren, Kalli J. Sheets, Emma N. Sheets and Hunter E. Sheets, all of Peach Bottom.
Friends and family may visit from 10 – 11 AM Saturday, January 16, 2021 at the Edward L. Collins, Jr. Funeral Home, Inc., 86 Pine St., Oxford.
A graveside service will be held 11:15 AM Saturday at Oxford Cemetery, 220 N. Third St., Oxford.
Donations may be made in Everett's memory to the Union Fire Co. #1 and Ambulance Division, 315 Market St., Oxford, PA 19363 or Hospice and Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604.
Arrangements are being handled by the Edward L. Collins, Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. Oxford, PA.
