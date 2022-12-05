J. Emanuel Allgyer, 92, of 391 Old Mill Dr., Gap entered into rest Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. Born in Gap, he was the son of the late Aaron and Rachel Lapp Allgyer. His wife, Rachel K. Lapp Allgyer died in 2017. A mason, Mr. Allgyer was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
He is survived by: eight children, John married to Mary Yoder Allgyer, New Holland, Ben married to Ann Fisher Allgyer, Leola, Leon at home, Emanuel married to Rebecca Stoltzfus Allgyer, Blain, Hannah married to Samuel Beiler, Gap, Christ married to Cindy Smucker Allgyer, Lykens, Ada Ruth married to Samuel Blank, Bird-in-Hand, Earl married to Anna Mae Lantz Allgyer, Gap; 45 grandchildren; 98 great-grandchildren; sister, Rebecca married to the late David Blank, Narvon; sister-in-law, Malinda Allgyer, Gordonville. He was preceded in death by: four grandchildren; brothers, Amos and Aaron; sister, Hannah Stoltzfoos.
Funeral Services: 9 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022 at the home of Sam & Hannah Beiler, 393 Old Mill Dr., Gap with viewing there till the service. Interment: Millwood Cemetery. Kindly omit flowers. Furman's Leola
